40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur (J-K), April 14
Forty people, including several children, were injured on Friday when a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.
The incident took place at Beni Sangam in Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said.
People in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed, the officials said.
The bridge collapsed due to overloading as large number of people were on it at the time of the accident, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI.
There is no causality, he added.
Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said.
The injured have been admitted to Chenani hospital, they said. Four of the injured are being taken to District Hospital Udhampur, the officials added.
Videos and pictures purporting to show the extent of damage in the far-flung Chenani block have become widely circulated on social media.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...