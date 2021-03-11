40 trucks flagged off to ferry tribals

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 8

The Tribal Affairs Department today flagged off a fleet of 40 trucks for transportation of livestock and families of migratory tribal population from various districts to highland pastures.

An official spokesperson said tribals had been demanding it as at times weather vagaries resulted in loss of livestock. They also faced traffic jams besides other hindrances.

These trucks have been deployed both on the National Highway-44 and the Mughal road.