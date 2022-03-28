43-day Amarnath Yatra from June 30

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 27

The pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in Kashmir will commence from June 30 after a gap of two years. A meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board was held today in which the decision on the 43-day yatra was taken.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who chaired the meeting, said, “The 43-day pilgrimage will commence on June 30 with all Covid protocols in place and culminate as per the tradition on the day of Raksha Bandhan. We had in-depth discussion on various issues of the upcoming yatra.”

The administration has already started making arrangements for one of the biggest pilgrimages in the country. Recently, Jammu’s Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer reviewed the arrangements. The CRPF, the police, the Army and intelligence agencies are ready for a peaceful pilgrimage.

Directions have already been issued for sanitation and facelifting of the Yatri Niwas, toilet complex and langer sheds at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu.

In the past two years, the annual pilgrimage has been symbolic due to the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. In 2019, the pilgrimage was cancelled midway when the Central Government decided to abrogate the special status of J&K and bifurcate it into two Union Territories. Thousands of devotees were asked to leave the Valley immediately.

