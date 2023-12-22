44 drug peddlers issued notices

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 21

Acting tough against drug peddlers, the administration of Jammu district has served notices on 44 persons under the NDPS Act seeking details of their properties.

As per official information, the accused have been served notices under the NDPS Act. “They have to declare sources used to acquire properties within 30 days, failing which the government has the right to forfeit these. The measures are part of ongoing fight against drugs led by the District Magistrate,” an official said.

The administration and police have been acting tough against the narcotic trade in J&K after it came to light that most of the money earned through the trade was being used in terror activities against the UT. Many properties of peddlers in Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch have already been seized.

