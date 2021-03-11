44 Kg drugs supposed to be used in narco-terrorism recovered along LoC in Poonch

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, May 28
In a major recovery of drugs along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, army and police in a joint operation seized 44 Kg of narcotics in Poonch district.
It was one of the longest operations that was launched after a tip-off regarding the presence of drugs in Poonch district. The operation by Indian Army and police started on May 25 and continued till May 28 after which the soldiers were able to seize the drugs.
It is believed that the drugs were dumped by drone from the Pakistani side of the border in different consignments. Drug money is mostly used in fuelling terrorism in J-K.
As per an official of the army, “a joint operation by Indian Army and police in Poonch from 25-28 May led to recovery of approximately 44 Kg of narcotics near LoC”.
This is not the first time that drugs have been recovered from a location close to LoC.
