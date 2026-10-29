45 Armed Forces personnel complete management course at IIM-Jammu

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has concluded the second batch of the Operational Management Programme under the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Ministry of Defence, at its campus.

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Conducted over 10 weeks from August 10, the programme was designed to equip Armed Forces personnel with contemporary management skills, industry-oriented knowledge and practical insights to facilitate their transition into meaningful second careers.

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The programme saw the participation of 45 Armed Forces personnel. The valedictory ceremony was attended by Brigadier H.S. Billing, Chief Engineer, 16 Corps, as the chief guest and Lt Col Angad Behl, Joint Director, Resettlement Directorate North, as the guest of honour.

Brigadier H.S. Billing appreciated the opportunity provided by IIM Jammu for Armed Forces personnel to gain exposure to contemporary management education. He expressed optimism about the participants’ potential to explore entrepreneurial ventures and contribute meaningfully to the civilian economy. He encouraged them to make effective use of the knowledge, professional exposure and practical insights gained during the programme as they prepared for the next phase of their professional journey.

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Lt Col Angad Singh Behl, SM, spoke about the importance of preparing for the transition from military to civilian life. He encouraged participants to step beyond their comfort zones, proactively explore employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, and keep track of relevant job openings and resettlement initiatives.

He emphasised the importance of adapting to a different professional environment while continuing to draw upon the discipline, leadership and resilience cultivated during military service.

Dr Ashish Kumar, Co-Chairperson, Executive Education and Consultancy, IIM Jammu, said the programme marked the beginning, rather than the end, of the participants’ learning journey. Referring to the 150-hour programme, he encouraged them to continue strengthening their managerial and entrepreneurial capabilities through further learning opportunities.