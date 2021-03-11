Rs 489-crore road projects okayed

Jammu, August 19
As many as 50 road projects proposed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana have been approved by the Ladakh Standing Committee for Sanctioning and Monitoring. The projects will ensure all-weather roads with necessary culverts and cross-drainage structures motorable throughout the year. The committee meeting was chaired by Umang Narula, Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor.
Under these projects, 419-km road at an estimated cost of Rs 489.22 crore will be constructed in the UT. PWD Secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu informed officials that the department had set a target of constructing 500 km roads in Ladakh. Superintending Engineer Tashi Chombel said the projects would improve the connectivity.
