495 film shooting permissions granted in J&K; no subsidy disbursed since 2021

Official information accessed by The Tribune through an RTI application reveals that the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has also not incurred any expenditure from the Film Development Fund.

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The J&K Film Policy provides for the creation of a separate head of account, the Film Development Fund, under the Information and Public Relations Department. The fund has a proposed outlay of Rs 500 crore over five years, with an annual budgetary allocation of Rs 100 crore to be sourced from the CAPEX budget.

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The fund is intended to provide subsidies and incentives to eligible beneficiaries and meet other expenses related to the implementation of the policy.

Apart from subsidies, the fund can be utilised for participation in regional, national and international film festivals, training programmes, seminars, interactive sessions and competitions to promote excellence in filmmaking. It can also be used for exposure visits, destination marketing and other related activities.

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The J&K Government notified and launched its first Film Policy in 2021, followed by a separate Film Policy in March 2024. The policy is valid for five years, and no amendments have been made so far, according to the information provided by the department.

In response to a query regarding the year-wise amount of subsidy or incentives disbursed under the J&K Film Policy from its launch until October this year, the DIPR stated, "No amount of subsidy has been disbursed as on date."

Official records further reveal that the department has received nine applications seeking subsidies under the policy, all of which are currently under process.

"Till date, 495 permissions for film shooting have been granted and nine applications for claim subsidy have been received," the department stated.

Interestingly, no independent audit, internal audit or evaluation of the implementation of the Film Policy and expenditure incurred under it has been conducted so far, the DIPR informed in response to another RTI query.

The policy also lays down specific eligibility conditions for productions seeking subsidies and incentives. For general applicants, the minimum cost of production of a film must be Rs 10 crore, and it should be screened on at least 25 screens across the country.

In the case of J&K domiciles, the minimum production cost has been fixed at Rs 50 lakh, with the film required to be screened on at least three screens. The policy also specifies categories of productions ineligible for subsidies, besides prescribing other conditions.

The J&K Single Window Cell processes subsidy applications along with the supporting documents and forwards its recommendations to the J&K Film Division regarding their acceptance or rejection, preferably within 45 days.

The J&K Film Division, constituted under the chairpersonship of the Director, Information, has been entrusted with facilitating the smooth implementation of the Film Policy.