5,000 companies ready to invest in UT, says Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 19

Highlighting the industrial development in J&K, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the UT had received investment proposals from 5,000 domestic and foreign companies within 22 months of implementation of the New Industrial Policy. “Every day eight companies expressed their willingness to invest in J&K,” he said.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of a shopping mall (Mall of Srinagar) being built by Dubai’s Emaar Group at Sempora, Sinha said, “A new industrial unit is becoming operational in the UT every day. Last month, 45 units started their operations.” He said PM Narendra Modi had already conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for projects worth Rs 38,000 crore. “Those who raised questions on employment post August 2019 should introspect what they did for J&K in the past decades. Only Rs 14,000 crore industrial investments came to J&K since Independence till 2019,” he said.

The L-G claimed that in the last three years “we have registered phenomenal growth in different sectors and in terms of knowledge, physical and digital connectivity, J&K has performed exceptionally well in the entire country”.

“The Mall of Srinagar and allied projects with Dubai government will fuel the economic growth of J&K and bring us closer to achieving the shared vision of strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties,” he observed.

He informed that work on Rs 1-lakh-crore worth highways and tunnel projects were going on in J&K. “Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari this year. The flight operations in both Jammu and Srinagar airports have increased,” he added.