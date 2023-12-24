Rs 5.6 lakh fine on dealers for GST evasion

Jammu, December 23
The State Taxes Departments’ Enforcement wing of South Kashmir under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Shahnawaz Shah, intensified enforcement activities across South Kashmir.
The department is carrying intensified enforcement drives on a regular basis throughout four districts of South Kashmir to check the GST compliance shown by dealers or traders and transporters.
The department, during the enforcement drives, imposed and realised penalty of Rs 5 lakh on dealers or traders transporting goods in contravention to GST Act and Rs 60,000 for non-issuance of GST invoices during this week and were directed to desist from such practices in future.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials to remain vigilant and prevent any kind of tax evasion. He added that these type of enforcement activities shall be carried out on regular basis and any dealer or transporter found involved in these activities shall be dealt strictly under GST laws.
