5 associates of Hizb militants held in Kupwara, arms seized

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 22

Five Hizb-ul-Mujhaideen (Hizb) associates have been arrested and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police officials said on Thursday.

“Information was received by the Kupwara district police and Army from military intelligence and other intelligence agencies that a terror module of Hizbul Mujahideen (Hizb) outfit is active in Kralpora area which is not only helping the militants in providing safe shelter but also other logistics including arms and ammunition”, said a police spokesman.

Based on this information, a joint team of the police and the Army apprehended three militant associates Abdul Rouf Malik, Altaf Ahmad Payer and Riyaz Ahmad Lone of Kralpora, an official said.

During questioning, the trio disclosed about two hideouts of Hizb outfits on the instructions of a Pakistan based handler Farooq Ahmad Pir of Kakroosa Kupwara, presently in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

“Both the hideouts have been unearthed on the disclosure and identification of the arrested trio,” the official said. An AK assault rifle, a pistol, six hand grenades, an IED, two detonators and one water tank of approximately 100 litres capacity has been recovered from the hideouts, police said. The trio also received cash amounting to Rs 6 lakh in June this year, the official said.

The police said that two more militant associates including Abdul Majeed Beigh of Humhama Budgam and another person from Bandipora who have been actively supporting the trio in their activities have also been detained for investigation.

The arrested group in addition to providing logistic support, arms and ammunition and other facilities for the commission of militant activities was also tasked to select targets for militants in valley and also radicalize more youth to join militant ranks, an official said.