5 booked under UAPA in IED recovery case

Jammu, October 7
Five persons were apprehended and booked under Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the recent recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Poonch district, the police said on Friday.
The IED was smuggled in from across the Line of Control (LoC) and recovered from a woman at Parade Park in Poonch town on September 28.
"The woman revealed that her husband, Mohd Azad, provided the IED to her and, accordingly, he was picked up and subjected to sustained questioning, leading to the busting of the whole module," Senior Superintendent of Police (Poonch) Rohit Baskotra told media.
He said Azad's maternal uncle Tika Khan, who is in Pakistan, arranged the IED. It was subsequently smuggled into India and handed over to him by Qamardin and Wajahat, both of whom have been taken into custody. The name of another person, suspected cross-border smuggler Kamaldin, also emerged during the questioning of the accused.
