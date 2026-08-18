5 CRPF personnel injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

At least seven persons, including five CRPF personnel, were injured on Tuesday in a head-on collision between a truck and a mini-truck of the paramilitary at Qazigund on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, officials said.

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The CRPF vehicle and the truck collided at Levdora in Qazigund area. Five CRPF personnel, including four officers, were injured in the accident, they said.

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The driver and the conductor of the truck also sustained injuries.

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The injured were taken to a hospital, the officials said, adding that their conditions were stated to be stable.