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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 5 CRPF personnel injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

5 CRPF personnel injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The CRPF vehicle and a mini-truck of the paramilitary collided at Levdora in Qazigund area

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:44 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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A CRPF vehicle lies overturned after colliding with a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Levdura in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. Image credit/PTI
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At least seven persons, including five CRPF personnel, were injured on Tuesday in a head-on collision between a truck and a mini-truck of the paramilitary at Qazigund on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, officials said.

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The CRPF vehicle and the truck collided at Levdora in Qazigund area. Five CRPF personnel, including four officers, were injured in the accident, they said.

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The driver and the conductor of the truck also sustained injuries.

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The injured were taken to a hospital, the officials said, adding that their conditions were stated to be stable.

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