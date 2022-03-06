5 dead as SUV falls into gorge in Samba

Jammu, March 5
Five persons lost their lives when an SUV they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Samba. The incident took place near Mansar when the driver apparently lost control over the wheels. The deceased included four members of a family from Anantnag in Kashmir who were on their way back home from Punjab.
Samba Deputy Commissioner Anuradha Gupta said four of the deceased belonged to the family of a sarpanch in Anantnag, Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat. The driver, Saqib, has sustained severe injuries.
A relief of Rs 1 lakh has been announced by the district administration as an ex-gratia for family members of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in a tweet, expressed condolences. “Deeply saddened... Praying for the early recovery of the injured,” he stated. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...
Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA
India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...
Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders
Enquiries were being received for the past week from global ...
Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused
Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago