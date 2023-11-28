5 held as human trafficking racket busted in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, November 27

A human trafficking racket was busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district with the arrest of five people, including a Rohingya refugee, the police said on Sunday.

The Rohingya has been identified as Manzoor Alam. “The accused trafficked Rohingya women via Bangladesh and got them married to locals in Union Territory in exchange for money,” the official said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

In October 2017, the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered all state governments to identify and monitor Rohingya refugees. Thousands of Rohingya, described by the UN as the persecuted minority in the world, fled their homes in 2017 to escape an alleged crackdown by the Myanmarese military.

