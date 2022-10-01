5 kg heroin recovered in J-K’s Poonch, 1 arrested

Jammu, October 1
Five kilogram heroin, worth crores of rupees in international market, was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.
A suspected drug-peddler was also arrested during the operation carried out by the Punjab Police in close coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterpart, the officials said.
They said the recovery was made after a team of Punjab Police reached Poonch and a joint raid was conducted at a suspected house.
The huge quantity of heroin is believed to have been smuggled from across the border, the officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive