5 kg IED found in Rajouri

Srinagar, December 2
An improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered and subsequently destroyed by security forces during a cordon-and-search operation in the forest area of Rajouri district on Saturday, the police said. Weighing 5 kg, the IED was spotted during the ongoing search operation in the Topa Hilltop area, falling under the Darhal police station in the district. The search operation had been taken up following reports of suspicious movement in the area.
A police spokesperson said a bomb disposal squad destroyed the explosive device. A case has been registered at the Darhal police station, invoking relevant sections of the law. An investigation is underway.
The police statement also indicated that the operation in the area is ongoing. Security forces are taking up a massive search operation in different parts of Rajouri and nearby Poonch district.
