5 killed, 15 injured as minibus falls into gorge in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, January 21
Five people were killed and 15 others injured on Friday night in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said.
The police said the driver of a minibus lost control on the wheel at Sila village of Billawar area in Kathua.
"The minibus plunged into a gorge killing four passengers on the spot and injuring 16 others."
"One injured person died while being carried to the hospital. The bus was going to Dhanu Parole village from Mondli," police added. IANS
