5-member panel to probe 'illegal' appointments

Jammu, January 24
The administration has ordered an inquiry into “ illegal appointments” of faculty members in the J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (JKIMPARD), forming a five-member panel to conduct the probe.
An official order stated the appointments in question predate the term of the current director general, and the committee shall also inquire as to why the irregularities were not reported to the government earlier. The five-member panel will be led by additional chief secretary (Home), while the JKIMPARD DG; GAD secretary; law, justice and parliamentary affairs secretary, and Finance Department’s DG (codes) will be its members.
