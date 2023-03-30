5 militant associates charge-sheeted in J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 29

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the J&K Police on Wednesday filed a charge-sheet before an NIA court in Kulgam against five youth for allegedly being in touch with a Pakistan-based militant, Raqeeb-Ul-Lah. They have been accused of carrying arms and waging war against the state.

They have been identified as Aaqib Hussain Nanda, Gowhar Manzoor Bhat, Aasif Lateef Naik, Afloq Yousuf Digoo and Umer Hussain Dar of Pulwama district.

“They were part of a conspiracy well hatched by an active terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, Raqeeb-Ul-Lah, a resident of Pakistan, and Uzair Ashraf (slain),” a police spokesperson said.

Last year, a joint team of the police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force had arrested Bhat and Nanda at a checkpoint at Gulabtang-Keller in Shopian district. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition and cash were seized,” the police said. During investigation, three more militant associates were arrested. Besides, the involvement of Uzair Ashraf (now killed) also surfaced.