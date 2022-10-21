5 overground workers arrested under PSA

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 20

Five overground workers (OGWs) of terror organisations were today arrested by the Ramban police under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after they were found to be helping terror groups.

As per police sources, it was found that the five associates of terrorists were helping the latter with logistics, cash and even shelter in the district.

They have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Pala of Doligam, Banihal, Mohammad Usman of Pogal Kunda, Fardious Ahmad Khan of Krawa, Abdul Hamid Khan of Tether and Anyatullah Wani of Gund Adalkoot.

The J&K Police were focusing to break the network of OGWs across the UT after recent targeted killings in Kashmir. Many OGWs have been arrested in other parts of J&K in recent weeks.