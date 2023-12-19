5 quakes rattle J&K, Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 18

In a sequence of seismic events, J&K, along with the Ladakh region, experienced five earthquakes in less than an hour on Monday, leading to apprehension and fear among residents. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquakes struck the Kargil area in Ladakh and the Kishtwar district of J&K. There have been no reports of casualties or property damage.

The unsettling seismic activity began with a 5.5 magnitude earthquake hitting Kargil at a depth of 10 km at 3:48 pm local time. Shortly after, at 4:01 pm, the same region was struck by another quake, registering at 3.8 on the Richter scale.

While the tremors reverberated across the region, there were no immediate reports of damage to property or loss of life, said an official of the meteorological department. The rapid succession of earthquakes has left residents on edge, prompting concerns about the seismic activity in the region. Officials are closely monitoring the situation, emphasising the importance of preparedness.

