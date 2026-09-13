5 sites searched in Poonch, Udhampur in cross-border terror case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted searches at five locations in Poonch and Udhampur districts in connection with an ongoing investigation into a case involving alleged propagation of secessionist narratives and radicalisation through online and offline communication channels, an official said.

The raids were carried out at Mandi and Surankote areas in Poonch and Ramnagar area of Udhampur, the official said.

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During the investigation, he said certain individuals were found to be allegedly communicating with suspicious persons located across the LoC.