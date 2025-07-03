DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 5 springs sealed to prevent spread of water-borne diseases in Rajouri

5 springs sealed to prevent spread of water-borne diseases in Rajouri

article_Author
PTI
Rajouri, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo
Advertisement

Five springs were sealed after gastroenteritis and diarrhoea claimed two lives and rendered scores of others sick in Rajouri district over the past week, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The springs located in Dhar Sakri village of Kotranka sub-division were sealed as a precautionary measure after two of these tested positive for E-Coli, a group of bacteria that can cause infections in the gut, urinary tract and other parts of the body, the officials said.

Chief Medical Officer, Rajouri, Manohar Lal Rana, said around 40 cases of gastroenteritis and diarrhoea were reported from Sakri and one case from nearby Tralla village in the past five days.

Advertisement

However, two of them — a 75-year-old woman with comorbidities from Sakri and a 40-year-old woman suffering from acute dehydration and multi-organ failure from Tralla – -breathed their last.

In light of the reported cases of gastroenteritis, Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma visited the affected village and mobilised medical and other teams, including water testing laboratory staff and collected samples from natural springs (baolis) and one tap connection, the officials said.

Advertisement

Upon testing, E-Coli contamination was found in two springs, while the tap water was declared safe for consumption, they said, adding a total of five springs were sealed and are being treated.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has issued a public health advisory urging residents to avoid using untreated spring water and to consume only safe, treated water.

Though the PHE department does not supply water from these baolis, it has taken proactive steps by thoroughly cleaning and chlorinating the contaminated baolis with bleaching powder. Additionally, all contaminated springs have been sealed to prevent public access, the officials said.

They said residents have been sensitised and made aware of the health risks associated with unsafe water sources. Safe water supply is being ensured for the affected population, the officials said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts