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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 5 Vaishno Devi pony operators without valid papers booked

5 Vaishno Devi pony operators without valid papers booked

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:03 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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People on their way to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. File
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In the wake of strengthened security measures across the region, Reasi police have booked five pony handlers operating on the tracks of Vaishno Devi for not having a valid registration permit.

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A police official informed, “In a continued drive to ensure strict compliance with regulatory guidelines and maintain proper records of pony operations in the district, Reasi police have registered five separate FIRs against pony handlers found operating without valid registration cards.”

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The accused have been identified as Yassir Arafat, Imam Shah, Mohammad Altaf, who are residents of Mahore in Reasi district, and Rashpal Singh, a resident of Kherikote in Reasi, along with Sonu, a resident of Chourakote in Reasi.

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The Reasi police have also issued an advisory asking the public and all stakeholders to adhere to the prescribed norms and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining order and regulatory compliance.

This is not the first time that the pony operators without a valid licence have been booked near the Vaishno Devi shrine. After the Pahalgam attack in May last year, the police had launched a crackdown to not allow any unauthorised person to operate near the shrine area.

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