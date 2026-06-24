50.7 lakh pilgrims visit Vaishno Devi shrine till June, up 27% YoY

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According to an official statement, a total of 50.70 lakh pilgrims have undertaken the sacred pilgrimage and paid obeisance at the shrine so far this year.

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Officials said the achievement is particularly significant when compared with the corresponding period last year. During the same period in 2025, around 39.84 lakh devotees had visited the shrine. The current year has recorded an increase of 10.86 lakh pilgrims, representing a growth of over 27 per cent.

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“The remarkable rise in pilgrim footfall is a testimony to the unwavering faith and devotion of devotees from across the country and abroad towards the revered shrine,” officials said.

The statement added that the sustained increase also reflects the confidence reposed by pilgrims in the arrangements made by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders involved in managing the yatra.

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Under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Shrine Board has undertaken extensive measures to ensure a smooth, safe and comfortable pilgrimage experience. These include continuous improvements in infrastructure, accommodation facilities, sanitation, crowd management systems, healthcare services, battery car operations, ropeway services, disaster preparedness and digital initiatives.

Officials said these measures have significantly enhanced pilgrim convenience and overall service delivery.

The crossing of the 50-lakh milestone at this stage of the year highlights the growing enthusiasm among devotees and augurs well for the continued progress of the yatra in the months ahead, they added.