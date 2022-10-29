50 BJP units get new heads

PTI

Jammu, October 28

The BJP on Friday appointed new presidents of its 50 Mandal units in Jammu region to give a fillip to its outreach and activities at the grassroots level. Party’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina, in consultation with other senior leaders, made the appointments, a party spokesperson said.

Fifteen new Mandal presidents were appointed in Jammu district, followed by eleven in Rajouri district, seven in Kathua, six in Samba, four in Reasi, three in Udhampur, two in Kishtwar and one each in Doda and Ramban. The Assembly elections, to be the first since the abrogation of J&K’s special status, are expected to be held after the revision of electoral rolls.