50 BJP units get new heads

Jammu, October 28
The BJP on Friday appointed new presidents of its 50 Mandal units in Jammu region to give a fillip to its outreach and activities at the grassroots level. Party’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina, in consultation with other senior leaders, made the appointments, a party spokesperson said.
Fifteen new Mandal presidents were appointed in Jammu district, followed by eleven in Rajouri district, seven in Kathua, six in Samba, four in Reasi, three in Udhampur, two in Kishtwar and one each in Doda and Ramban. The Assembly elections, to be the first since the abrogation of J&K’s special status, are expected to be held after the revision of electoral rolls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bring 26/11 masterminds to justice, Jaishankar calls upon UNSC members
Says it wasn’t a terrorist attack on Mumbai alone, but on in...
All praise for Modi, Putin says future belongs to India
Hails India’s independent foreign policy
20 days later, farmers call off protest near CM Mann's Sangrur house
No details | Farmers plan victory congregation: Sources
Government to deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels
India sets sights on becoming uplinking hub | To cut relianc...