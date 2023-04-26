50 detained for questioning, combing op enters Day 5

PTI

Poonch/Jammu, April 25

Around 50 people, including 14 over ground workers, have been detained for questioning so far as a massive operation to track down the terrorists involved in the deadly attack on an Army truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district entered the fifth day on Tuesday.

The massive search and combing operation is going on in Bhata Dhurian-Tota Gali and neighbouring areas to hunt down the terrorists involved in the attack.

The special forces and NSG are also engaged in the operation in the dense forest areas, official sources said, adding that drones, sniffer dogs and metal detectors are being used.

They said nearly 50 people, including 14 OGWs, have been detained in connection with the attack and some of them have been let off after questioning, they said.

The sources said two group of seven to eight terrorists, are believed to have engineered the attack.