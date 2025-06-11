DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 50 kanal govt land retrieved, 22 structures demolished in Kathua

50 kanal govt land retrieved, 22 structures demolished in Kathua

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jun 11, 2025 IST
Representational photo.
The Kathua district administration on Tuesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Chapaki Kalan in Hiranagar sub-division.

“Tasked with safeguarding government land, the multi-agency team reclaimed over 50 kanals of illegally occupied land and demolished 22 unauthorised structures on the spot, marking the largest such operation ever undertaken by the district,” an official said.

The drive was executed under the direct supervision of senior officials of civil and police administration, including Hiranagar SDM Phulail Singh, Tehsildar Anoop Kumar, Chadwal SDPO Dheeraj Singh Katoch, DYSP (Operations) Ashwani Kumar, Rajbagh SHO Ajay Singh Chib and Hiranagar SHO Ashish Sharma. “The operation concluded smoothly, without any untoward incident, sending a clear signal of zero tolerance toward encroachment,” the official said.

Commenting on the operation’s success, Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas stated, “This operation reflects our steadfast determination to preserve government land and uphold legal processes. Acting decisively and efficiently, we aim to deter illegal occupation and set a clear precedent for future enforcement.”

He further emphasised, “The Kathua administration remains resolute in its mission to protect public property, enforce the rule of law and ensure transparent governance.”

