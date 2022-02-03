50% passenger tax waived in J&K

Jammu, February 2
The Administrative Council, which met under the headship of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Wednesday, approved exemption of 50% of passenger tax chargeable on various vehicles from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. It will address the demand of the commercial transport operators, who had suffered losses due to Covid-induced lockdown.
The tax already paid shall be adjusted against the liability accrued or accruable in the next financial year — April 1, 2021 to March 31 this year, an official said.
Lieutenant Governor’s advisers Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar besides Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta were also present.
The council also approved the transfer of 2318-kanal land in seven villages at 17 locations in Srinagar and Budgam, free of cost in favour of Housing and Urban Development Department for construction of housing colonies.
The Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) and J&K Housing Board (JKHB) have been tasked with finalising designs and other modalities of these projects. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor
‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’
Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics
According to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a PLA regimental comman...
Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies
Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...
Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face
CM candidate to be named after Feb 4