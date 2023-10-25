500-kg sculpture installed at IIT Jammu

Jammu, October 24
Depicting freedom and human imagination, a 500-kg bird sculpture, titled Desire Wings, will welcome those visiting the campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jammu. The magnificent sculpture dedicated to the outgoing batch of 2023 has been made by the renowned artist Sumedh Rajendran from New Delhi and placed on the Jagti campus on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
Rajendran impressed upon the idea of freedom and said that human limitations and resilience were reflected in the sculpture.
