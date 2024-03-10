51,330 cases settled in first Lok Adalat

Srinagar, March 9
While inaugurating the first National Lok Adalat and the single window system, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, today said that these initiatives signify judiciary’s unwavering dedication towards leveraging technology for the betterment of citizens.
“By harnessing the power of e-governance, we aim to foster transparency, accessibility, and efficiency within the legal ecosystem,” he said.
Overall, 52,463 cases were taken up for settlement, out of which, 51,330 cases were amicably settled and Rs 6,63,39,583 was awarded as settlement amount.
The Chief Justice also distributed compensation cheques among the claimants to the tune of Rs 37,35,000 besides presenting cheques to the tune of Rs 10,00,000 to the survivors of violence sanctioned by the J&K Legal Services Authority.
The Chief Justice also inaugurated e-seva kendra along with single window system for issuance of certified copies, as part of e-court project offering citizens seamless and efficient platforms to access a wide array of legal services from the comfort of their homes.
“The innovative single window system streamlines the process for obtaining certified copies and ensures swift delivery of essential documents. This user-friendly interface epitomises the commitment of the judiciary to embrace modernisation and enhance the overall experience for litigants and legal practitioners alike,” the official statement said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...