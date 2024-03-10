51,330 cases settled in first Lok Adalat

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 9

While inaugurating the first National Lok Adalat and the single window system, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, today said that these initiatives signify judiciary’s unwavering dedication towards leveraging technology for the betterment of citizens.

“By harnessing the power of e-governance, we aim to foster transparency, accessibility, and efficiency within the legal ecosystem,” he said.

Overall, 52,463 cases were taken up for settlement, out of which, 51,330 cases were amicably settled and Rs 6,63,39,583 was awarded as settlement amount.

The Chief Justice also distributed compensation cheques among the claimants to the tune of Rs 37,35,000 besides presenting cheques to the tune of Rs 10,00,000 to the survivors of violence sanctioned by the J&K Legal Services Authority.

The Chief Justice also inaugurated e-seva kendra along with single window system for issuance of certified copies, as part of e-court project offering citizens seamless and efficient platforms to access a wide array of legal services from the comfort of their homes.

“The innovative single window system streamlines the process for obtaining certified copies and ensures swift delivery of essential documents. This user-friendly interface epitomises the commitment of the judiciary to embrace modernisation and enhance the overall experience for litigants and legal practitioners alike,” the official statement said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Ladakh #Srinagar