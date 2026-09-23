DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 51,000 cancer patients in J&K; screening, treatment expanded: Minister

51,000 cancer patients in J&K; screening, treatment expanded: Minister

Apex Committee to coordinate and strengthen efforts related to cancer prevention, screening and treatment across the Union Territory

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:34 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir has nearly 51,000 cancer patients, with the government expanding screening programmes and strengthening treatment facilities to tackle the growing burden of the disease, Health Minister Sakina Itoo informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a question raised by Mir Saifullah, the Minister said the government had constituted an Apex Committee to coordinate and strengthen efforts related to cancer prevention, screening and treatment across the Union Territory.

Advertisement

She said the Director of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) had been designated as the Nodal Officer for this initiative.

Advertisement

Itoo informed the House that, with financial and technical support from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), two State Cancer Institutes had been established in Jammu and Kashmir, one at SKIMS, Soura, and another at Government Medical College, Jammu.

“These institutes have been set up to provide comprehensive and specialised cancer care services, including diagnosis, treatment and allied oncology services,” she said.

Advertisement

The Minister added that cancer-care facilities in the Union Territory were being upgraded regularly in terms of infrastructure, medical equipment, human resources and specialised treatment services, subject to approved norms and resource availability.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to accessible and affordable cancer care, she said eligible patients were being provided cashless treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in empanelled government and private hospitals.

The scheme covers a range of diagnostic, therapeutic and hospitalisation services included under approved treatment packages, she said.

In addition, financial assistance is being provided to poor and needy patients through the Cancer Treatment and Management Fund for Poor (CTMFP) scheme, subject to eligibility criteria and availability of funds.

“These measures are intended to ensure timely access to treatment and reduce the financial burden on eligible patients and their families,” the Minister said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts