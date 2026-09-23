51,000 cancer patients in J&K; screening, treatment expanded: Minister

Jammu and Kashmir has nearly 51,000 cancer patients, with the government expanding screening programmes and strengthening treatment facilities to tackle the growing burden of the disease, Health Minister Sakina Itoo informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a question raised by Mir Saifullah, the Minister said the government had constituted an Apex Committee to coordinate and strengthen efforts related to cancer prevention, screening and treatment across the Union Territory.

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She said the Director of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) had been designated as the Nodal Officer for this initiative.

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Itoo informed the House that, with financial and technical support from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), two State Cancer Institutes had been established in Jammu and Kashmir, one at SKIMS, Soura, and another at Government Medical College, Jammu.

“These institutes have been set up to provide comprehensive and specialised cancer care services, including diagnosis, treatment and allied oncology services,” she said.

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The Minister added that cancer-care facilities in the Union Territory were being upgraded regularly in terms of infrastructure, medical equipment, human resources and specialised treatment services, subject to approved norms and resource availability.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to accessible and affordable cancer care, she said eligible patients were being provided cashless treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in empanelled government and private hospitals.

The scheme covers a range of diagnostic, therapeutic and hospitalisation services included under approved treatment packages, she said.

In addition, financial assistance is being provided to poor and needy patients through the Cancer Treatment and Management Fund for Poor (CTMFP) scheme, subject to eligibility criteria and availability of funds.

“These measures are intended to ensure timely access to treatment and reduce the financial burden on eligible patients and their families,” the Minister said.