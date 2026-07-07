DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 5,794 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath shrine

5,794 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath shrine

Around 60,000 pilgrims have offered prayers at the holy cave shrine since the yatra began on July 3

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:13 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pilgrims near the cave shrine during the annual Amarnath Yatra on Monday. PTI
Advertisement

A fresh batch of 5,794 pilgrims, including 1,211 women, departed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here early Monday for the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials said.

Advertisement

Around 60,000 pilgrims have offered prayers at the holy cave shrine since the yatra began on July 3, they said.

Advertisement

The officials said the fifth batch included 21 children, 599 sadhus and 76 sadhvis. They left the base camp in separate convoys between 3.10 am and 3.45 am under tight security.

Advertisement

Of them, 3,490 pilgrims, travelling in 139 vehicles, are heading to the Nuwan base camp in Pahalgam, while 2,304 pilgrims in 128 vehicles are bound for the Baltal base camp, they said.

Pilgrims are undertaking the yatra simultaneously via the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts