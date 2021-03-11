58K dog bite cases in 10 years in Kashmir, medics call for sterilisation

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 6

At least 58,000 people have been bitten by stray dogs in Kashmir in the past decade. In the absence of a major dog sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination programme, the menace of stray dogs is growing in the Valley, said Dr Nisar ul Hassan, president, Doctors’ Association of Kashmir (DAK).

“Every year 4,000 to 5,000 dog bite cases are being reported in the Government Medical College, Srinagar,” the DAK said.

According to Hassan, sterilisation is the only scientific birth control measure for bringing the stray dog population under control. “The World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested that the dog sterilisation programme will be successful only when carried out on fast track mode. The WHO standards recommend that around 70 per cent of dogs should be sterilised within three months of the start of the process,” he said.

“To prevent rabies transmission, 70 per cent dog population need to be vaccinated,” he added.