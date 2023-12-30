Rs 5L announced for info on killers of former SSP

PTI

Srinagar, December 29

The police have announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information in connection with the killing of a retired SSP in Baramulla. Mohammad Shafi Mir (70), who was also a local 'muezzin', was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday morning while he was giving a call for “azaan” from a mosque.

“Any person who provides any useful information in connection with Mir’s killing will be rewarded with Rs 5 lakh in cash,” the police announced in a poster. The police said the identity of the person who provides information would be kept a secret. The police urged people to contact DSP (Headquarters) of Baramulla or the Sheeri SHO to share any information.

#Baramulla #Kashmir #Srinagar