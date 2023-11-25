Rs 6.63 cr in pending power arrears recovered in Valley

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 24

With its effort to recover pending arrears from defaulting consumers bearing fruit, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. (KPDCL) was successful to amass a revenue of Rs 6.63 crore on Thursday.

Simultaneously, the corporation’s rigorous inspections targeting power pilferage reached a milestone, surpassing 1000 checks, with penalties totalling Rs 7.95 lakh imposed on Thursday.

Providing details, a KPDCL spokesperson revealed that out of the 1017 inspections conducted in Kashmir Division, 161 took place in Circle I Srinagar, 182 in Circle II Srinagar, 301 in Ganderbal circle, 147 in Pulwama circle, 66 in Bijbehara circle, and 160 in Sopore circle. These inspections led to an additional load of 245 KW across 6 circles.

Penalties amounting to Rs 7.95 lakh were enforced across all 19 electric divisions, targeting individuals caught tampering with wires on bare conductors and bypassing meters. Concurrently, 52 domestic transformers (DTs) reported damage on Thursday, a decrease from the 64 reported on Wednesday.

Moreover, 1048 domestic, commercial, and industrial connections faced disconnection due to non-payment of energy dues pending for over three months. This included 731 domestic, 266 commercial, and 31 industrial consumers. The spokesperson emphasised that these inspection and disconnection initiatives against power theft and defaulting consumers contribute to the corporation’s adherence to the curtailment schedule.

While KPDCL received 52 damaged domestic transformers in various workshops on Thursday, 61 transformers were repaired for replacement, complying with government stipulations. The spokesperson quoted Executive Engineer, CWS, Pampore, stating, “As many as 74 transformers are in different stages of repair, 27 others are in ovens at Central Workshop Pampore.”

Expressing concern over repeat damage to repaired transformers, the spokesperson urged consumers to use power judiciously within their agreed load capacity to prevent inconvenience. Warning of potential delays in replacement timelines if the trend persists, the spokesperson emphasised strict adherence to load capacity guidelines.

KPDCL issued a stern advisory to all domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers to clear pending energy dues promptly or face permanent disconnection.

#Kashmir #Srinagar