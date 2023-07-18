6,727 kg drugs destroyed in Jammu

Jammu: The police on Monday destroyed 6,727 kg of drugs seized during various operations in Jammu, officials said. It was done under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' campaign in Jammu led by Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone. "As part of a nationwide campaign, 6,727 kg drugs were destroyed in Jammu," a senior official said. PTI
Two IEDs found in Kupwara, destroyed
Srinagar: Security forces on Monday found two improvised explosive devices (IED) in the Handwara forests in Kupwara, the police said. "The Army, along with the police, launched a well-coordinated search and destruction operation at the Wodhpura forest in the wee hours. Two IEDs were recovered from the Wodhpura ridge near NH-701," a police spokesman said.
