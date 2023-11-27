6 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Jammu for illegally entering India

Jammu, November 27
Six Bangladeshi women and girls, who had illegally crossed into India, were detained by police from two separate localities here, officials said on Monday.
Preliminary investigation suggests that five of them had reached Jammu with the help of a tout and were heading for Kashmir when they were picked up from Bathindi, they said.
Another woman, also a Bangladeshi national who got married in Ramban district of Jammu, was held from Gandhi Nagar. She was supposed to accompany the other women and girls to Kashmir, officials said.
Those detained are aged between 14 and 60 years, they said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDMA’s plan for manual horizontal drilling at Uttarakhand tunnel: A team of six to work in groups of three
Vertical and manual horizontal drilling are the two methods ...
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Top PMO official says trapped workers to be rescued soon, multi-pronged efforts on
Principal secretary to PM PK Mishra and Union Home Secretary...
Malaysia to grant visa-free entry to Indians
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the waiver is an additiona...
Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara
The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...
MP school horror: Grade 4 student attacked by classmates with geometry compass during fight
Police say all children involved in the incident are below 1...