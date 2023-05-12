6 days on, search for ultras continues in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 11

Six days after an encounter in Kandi area of Rajouri that left five soldiers martyred, security forces continued their search for the group of heavily armed terrorists today.

The sudden disappearance of the terrorists suggests that they might be hiding in the natural caves present in abundance in the region.

Intelligence agencies suspects that there might be two groups of terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch area who were together at the time of the Bhata Dhurian ambush in Poonch on April 20 in which five soldiers were killed.

Security forces are planning to destroy the natural caves to ensure these are not used by terrorists in future.