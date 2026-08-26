6 killed as vehicle falls into ditch in J-K’s Poonch

Six people were killed and three injured as a vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ditch in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

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The accident took place in Sheldhar area of Surankote. The condition of one of the injured, a child, was said to be critical, they said.

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"An unfortunate accident occurred this evening, resulting in on-the-spot death of six people and injuries to three others," Poonch Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma told PTI.

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He said a rescue operation was launched immediately and the injured were rushed to hospital.

Chief Medical Officer, Poonch, Dr Pervez Khan, said the information about the accident was received through the PCR, following which the 108 ambulance service, additional ambulances and other emergency resources were immediately dispatched to the site.

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The bodies of six people - four men and two women - were brought to the district hospital, he said, adding that the deceased were in the age group of 20 to 25.