6 suicides in Jammu were due to financial, health issues: Police

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 27

The six persons, who were found dead due to intake of Schedule H drugs in two houses in Sidhra of Jammu on August 16, had ended their lives due to poor financial and health condition, the police said on Saturday. A plumber who helped in digging graves of two differently abled children has been arrested.

At a press conference, Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said the families, who were interdependent on each other, believed that there was no way out of their situation.

Among the dead were Noor-ul-Habib, Sakina Begum (widow), her progenies Naseema Akhter, Rubina Bano and Zafar Salim, and her grandson Sajad Ahmed.

Sakina worked as domestic help at Habib’s house. Since Sakina’s two children were differently abled, the family was dependent upon Habib for financial help. Both the families were depressed as they had been facing legal issues. Habib was also facing health issues.

The SSP said the families decided to end their lives and started preparing for it from August 5 by collecting IV fluid, medicine among others from chemist shops in Jammu. A health worker, Sanjeev Kumar, helped them insert cannula in their arms so that they could inject fluids and medicines. “They had told Kumar that they had been advised to inject multi-vitamins,” the SSP said.

On August 7, Habib paid Rs 2.50 lakh to a plumber, Vijay Kumar (now arrested), to dig two pits to bury bodies. Both the children were found in a separate house. On August 12, Zafar and Naseema died.

On August 14 Sakina died. By next morning, Rubina also died followed by the remaining. Police are still investigating the chemical reports. Habib and Vijay Kumar have been booked under Sections 302 and 306 of the IPC.

10-day preparation

From August 5, the deceased began buying medicines to end their lives. They paid a plumber Rs 2.50 lakh to dig graves on August 7. A health worker helped them insert cannula to inject fluids. The plumber has been arrested.