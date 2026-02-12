DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 600 travel on1st day of special train to Katra

600 travel on1st day of special train to Katra

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:38 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Passengers seated in the panoramic Vistadome coach of a special train on Wednesday. PTI
Advertisement

The Jammu Division of Northern Railway on Wednesday said it achieved a significant milestone by extending the special train (No. 04688/04687) operating on the Budgam–Banihal route to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Advertisement

A statement said that to enhance passenger experience, a Vistadome coach had been added to the train, which attracted passengers on its first extended journey.

Advertisement

The operation of the special train was successful on the first day, with more than 600 passengers undertaking the journey.

Advertisement

“Locals and tourists expressed their gratitude to the Railways for this historic step taken in the interest of passengers, saying that the special train from Banihal to Katra has provided them with the unique benefit of improved connectivity,” the statement said.

Railway officials said passengers enjoyed views of mountains, rivers and tunnels through the glass roof and large transparent windows of the Vistadome coach. They also witnessed engineering landmarks such as the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River and the Anji Khad Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge.

Advertisement

Remarking on the successful operation, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the initiative, through the Vistadome coach, enhanced the travel experience by offering scenic views and promoting tourism in Kashmir. Passengers expressed appreciation for the special train on its first day of operation, describing the journey as more enjoyable.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts