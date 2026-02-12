600 travel on1st day of special train to Katra

The Jammu Division of Northern Railway on Wednesday said it achieved a significant milestone by extending the special train (No. 04688/04687) operating on the Budgam–Banihal route to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Advertisement

A statement said that to enhance passenger experience, a Vistadome coach had been added to the train, which attracted passengers on its first extended journey.

Advertisement

The operation of the special train was successful on the first day, with more than 600 passengers undertaking the journey.

Advertisement

“Locals and tourists expressed their gratitude to the Railways for this historic step taken in the interest of passengers, saying that the special train from Banihal to Katra has provided them with the unique benefit of improved connectivity,” the statement said.

Railway officials said passengers enjoyed views of mountains, rivers and tunnels through the glass roof and large transparent windows of the Vistadome coach. They also witnessed engineering landmarks such as the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River and the Anji Khad Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge.

Advertisement

Remarking on the successful operation, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the initiative, through the Vistadome coach, enhanced the travel experience by offering scenic views and promoting tourism in Kashmir. Passengers expressed appreciation for the special train on its first day of operation, describing the journey as more enjoyable.