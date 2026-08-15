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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 603gm heroin seized by NCB in Samba; one held

603gm heroin seized by NCB in Samba; one held

A coordinated high-risk narcotics operation carried out by officers from the NCB, J&K Police and BSF

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:39 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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A day after a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized nearly half a kilogram of heroin in Jammu, the central agency recovered over 600 grams of the contraband in Samba.
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“Acting on specific intelligence, a coordinated high-risk narcotics operation was carried out by officers from the NCB, J&K Police and BSF in an area known for past notorious activities in Bari Brahmana of Samba district,” an official statement said.

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During the operation on Thursday, 603 grams of suspected heroin was seized along with a motorcycle allegedly used in furtherance of the illicit activity. One accused, a resident of Vijaypur in Samba, was apprehended on the spot.

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“The operation was conducted under high-risk and hostile circumstances. The strong and coordinated presence of the NCB, J&K Police and BSF on the ground enabled the operation to be swiftly brought under control and secured, despite the hostile resistance encountered. This reflects the collective determination of the enforcement agencies to achieve the goal of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’,” the statement said.

An official said the operation came close on the heels of another significant seizure by the NCB in Jammu, where 438 grams of suspected heroin was recovered, underscoring the sustained intensity of anti-narcotics operations being carried out by the agency in the region.

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The seized contraband has been secured and the accused apprehended. Further investigation to unravel the entire forward and backward linkages is underway.

The NCB on Wednesday had to fire shots after facing an armed threat during an operation to seize heroin in Jammu. The operation, carried out in the Lower Rangoora area near Sidhra, was assisted by the BSF in the floodplains of the Tawi River. An accused, a resident of Kathua, was apprehended during the operation.

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