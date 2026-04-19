63 arrested in 5 days, J&K intensifies drug crackdown

Amid an intensified crackdown on drug peddling in Jammu and Kashmir, the police have registered at least 45 FIRs and arrested 63 alleged smugglers across different parts of the region over the past five days. In Jammu, the house of an alleged notorious drug smuggler was also demolished on Saturday.

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The administration, on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, launched a major anti-drug campaign across the Union Territory from April 11.

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Addressing a rally against drugs in Rajouri on Saturday, Sinha said the border district remains sensitive and prone to cross-border smuggling.

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“But we are determined to crush these challenges, dismantle the drug trade and liberate society from addiction. From April 11, J&K Police had launched a relentless crackdown in Jammu division. More than 45 FIRs were filed, 63 smugglers nabbed and massive drug hauls seized between April 11 and 15. Regular checks are now covering schools, pharmacies, drug agencies and this drive will continue relentlessly,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He emphasised that not all battles are fought on the borders, noting that many families in J&K have long struggled with addiction.

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“On April 11, from the hallowed grounds of Jammu’s MA Stadium, we sounded the clarion call to total war by launching a resolute 100-day crusade against drug addiction. I believe addiction is no mere personal failing but it’s a gaping wound in our society’s fabric. Our terrorist neighbour deploys it as an insidious weapon, nurturing terror through drug smuggling and eroding our nation’s strength from within. We shall prevail in this battle by uniting as one and every citizen rising with unyielding resolve,” he said.

Sinha noted a sharp rise in enforcement, stating that cases registered after April 11 have increased threefold over the past week.

“In 100 days, we must completely break the back of drug networks. When the power of society and the might of the administration come together, neither smugglers nor criminals will be spared,” he said.

He also called upon the police and other enforcement agencies to ensure exemplary punishment for offenders.

“Make sure no culprit escapes. We should unleash exemplary crackdowns on traffickers poisoning our youth. Those ruining generations won’t slip away,” he said, adding that the administration has framed standard operating procedures to dismantle drug networks and ensure swift justice.

Meanwhile, the Jammu administration demolished the house of Shams Din alias Pappi in Belicharana for his alleged involvement in drug peddling. Officials said he is currently lodged in jail and the property was allegedly built using proceeds from the drug trade.