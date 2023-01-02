637 security men get DGP’s commendation

PTI

Jammu, January 1

J&K police chief Dilbag Singh has awarded the DGP’s commendation medal and certificate to 637 police, Army and paramilitary personnel besides four civil officials for their meritorious and exemplary performance last year.

Of the 542 policemen awarded, seven were superintendents of police, 27 DSPs, 48 inspectors and 26 special police officers, a spokesman said.