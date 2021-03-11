64,827 Pandit families left Kashmir Valley in early 1990s: Union Ministry of Home Affairs

New Delhi, April 26
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has claimed that 64,827 Kashmiri Pandit families had to leave Kashmir in the 1990s due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Such families settled in Jammu, Delhi and other parts of the country.
In its annual report for 2020-21, the MHA said 14,091 civilians and 5,356 security personnel lost their lives due to militancy in J&K between 1990s and 2020. “Militancy in J&K is intricately linked with infiltration of terrorists from across the border,” the report read.
Besides Pandits, militancy forced a number of Sikh and Muslim families also to leave the Valley, it said, adding that even 1,054 families had to migrate from the hilly areas of Jammu to plains.
The report stated that to resettle migrants in the Valley, the MHA had approved 3,000 jobs in the J&K government under PM’s Reconstruction Package-2008 and an additional 3,000 jobs under the PM’s Development Package-2015.
The report said 2,546 terror incidents sponsored by Pakistan were witnessed in the UT from 2014 to 2020 in which 481 security personnel, 215 civilians and 1,216 terrorists were killed.
There were 1,776 infiltration attempts from across the border between 2014 and 2020 of which 685 were successful, it said.
Under the PMDP-2015, financial assistance of Rs 5.50 lakh each is also being given to the 36,384 families, which were displaced from Pakistan-occupied J&K, Chhamb and Niabat and had settled in J&K. A total of Rs 1,371.13 crore has been disbursed to 31,670 beneficiaries till December 31, 2020.
It further said that a financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakh per family has also been approved by the Central Government with an outlay of Rs 317.02 crore for 5,764 families of West Pakistan refugees, who had migrated in 1947 and settled in Jammu.
