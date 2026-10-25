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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 65 chargesheeted in cases involving illegal stay in Jammu by Pakistan nationals: Official

65 chargesheeted in cases involving illegal stay in Jammu by Pakistan nationals: Official

Chargesheet filed following completion of investigation in eight separate incidents before competent courts in Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri and Kathua districts

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The Special Crime Wing (SCW) Crime Branch Jammu has filed chargesheets against 65 accused in connection with cases involving the illegal stay of Pakistani nationals in four districts of the Jammu division, an official said on Saturday.

The chargesheet was filed following completion of investigation in eight separate incidents before competent courts in Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri and Kathua districts in a case registered at Police Station SCW, Crime Branch Jammu, a spokesperson of the agency said.

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In total, 50 persons have been chargesheeted, the spokesperson said, adding that the involvement of 15 other persons, who died before the chargesheets were filed, has also been brought on record.

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He said the case was registered on credible information that some Pakistani nationals, including residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had arrived in India on valid travel documents during the late 1970s and thereafter, were staying illegally in various districts of Jammu division.

The information further revealed that they had fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents, and that some had secured employment in government departments based on these fake and forged documents, the spokesman said.

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Accordingly, a case under relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 read with Rule 6 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, and the RPC was registered and investigation was taken up by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Crime Branch Headquarters (CHQ).

During the investigation, the crime branch traced several families originally from Sindh, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Mirpur in Pakistan, and from Rawalakot and Kotli in PoK, who had settled in Akhnoor, Mendhar, Thannamandi, Darhal and Kathua, the spokesman said.

He said the investigation established that Indian documents were obtained by concealing their foreign nationality. Indian spouses, family members and others found to have been part of the conspiracy have also been chargesheeted.

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