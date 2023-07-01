65 more pilgrims found carrying fake permits

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 30

A day after 68 Amarnath pilgrims were found travelling on fake Yatra permit in Samba, 65 more such pilgrims were detected in Kathua district. The Kathua administration found that a travel agency, which provided the Yatra permit to these 65 pilgrims, had duped them. The pilgrims were stopped at Lakhanpur – J&K’s entry point – in Kathua.

A spokesperson said the administration referred the matter to the police. The duped pilgrims were then facilitated by the administration to ensure hassle-free pilgrimage. The administration urged people to register only through authorised channels or registration counters. “It is essential to follow the guidelines and provide accurate and genuine information during the registration process. Any attempt to engage in fraudulent activities or circumvent the established protocols will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law,” the spokesperson said.

Sources in Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said this is for the first time that such large numbers of people have been duped in the name of travel permit.