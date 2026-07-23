654 Kashmir villages in danger of flashfloods, landslides identified

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has identified 654 vulnerable villages with an estimated population of 7.22 lakh who are at risk of flashfloods and landslides across the Kashmir Valley.

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As a precautionary measure, 1,505 people from vulnerable areas have already been shifted to designated rescue centres and evacuation plans remain in place for other vulnerable locations. This was informed by officials during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

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The Chief Minister was informed that the Kashmir Division has put in place a comprehensive flood preparedness mechanism with all Deputy Commissioners, district administrations and line departments on high alert. Rescue teams, evacuation centres, emergency equipment and essential services have been positioned to ensure a prompt and coordinated response to any eventuality.

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Officials informed that 744 rescue centres, 108 SDRF boats, 25 Army boats, 98 satellite phones, 102 identified helipads and adequate emergency response funds have been kept ready to strengthen rescue and relief operations. District Emergency Operations Centres and the State Emergency Operations Centre are functioning round the clock to monitor the situation and coordinate response measures.

The CM reviewed the restoration works, relief measures and overall flood preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The meeting was attended by Minister for Health, Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officers.

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana, Minister for Youth Services & Sports, Transport, Information Technology, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Science and Technology, ARI and Trainings Satish Sharma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, and all Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through video-conferencing.

While chairing the meeting, the CM stressed the need for maintaining a high state of preparedness to effectively deal with flood-like situations arising from erratic weather patterns.

The CM emphasised the importance of adopting long-term flood mitigation measures, noting that recurring flood-like events necessitate sustained planning and resilient infrastructure. He instructed the departments concerned to take all necessary steps to minimise loss of life and property, ensure restoration of essential services, particularly drinking water and electricity, within 24 hours, prioritise vulnerable locations and intensify efforts to trace and retrieve missing persons.

He directed the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu to undertake an immediate assessment of the flood situation and identify the worst-affected districts. He further directed that adequate funds, on the pattern followed during 2025–26, be placed at the disposal of the Deputy Commissioners of these districts to facilitate immediate relief, rehabilitation and restoration of damaged infrastructure.

The CM also reviewed the rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected districts of Poonch and Rajouri. He directed the district administrations to ensure that all relief camps are adequately equipped with essential food, drinking water and medical facilities for the affected population. The meeting was informed that joint rescue and relief operations involving the civil administration, police, SDRF, NDRF, Army, BRO and other line departments were launched immediately after the flashfloods and are continuing in the affected areas.

The CM directed the officers concerned to intensify efforts for the restoration of electricity supply in the worst-affected districts of Poonch and Rajouri, observing that the restoration of drinking water supply schemes is largely dependent on the timely restoration of power.